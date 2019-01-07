Del Barber with Ryan Funk and Last Horse Standing

Juno nominated and WCMA award-winning artist Del Barber with Ryan Funk and opening band Last Horse Standing Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 at Evangel Downtown in the Fireside Room.

Tickets are $25 plus fees in advance at Systems Sound Source or online here. Tickets will be $30 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m. Grab a drink from Beards Brewing at the event as well.

Del Barber is a Canadian independent folk, folk rock, Americana, and alternative country singer-songwriter, musician, and record producer.

He is a captivating performer and storyteller with his songs flowing effortlessly out of his masterful guitar picking. He is supported on this tour by guitarist Ryan Funk.

Barber has been nominated, for and won a number of awards, including a being nominated for Juno Award in 2011 and 2015 in the category of Roots & Traditional Album of the Year – Solo. As well as winning two Western Canadian Music Awards for Independent Album of the Year and Roots Solo Recording of the Year. In 2013, he once again won the Roots Solo Recording of the Year for Headwaters at the Western Canadian Music Awards.

- Advertisement -

Del Barber is no stranger to finding inspiration in the cultural backdrop of Canada. On his JUNO Award-nominated Prairieography, Barber documented stories of prairie life, highlighting the unique relationship between struggle, hard work and love.

He has recently completed recording his 6th album Easy Keeper which will be released in spring 2019. After releasing records with both Six Shooter Records and True North Records, his most recent Independent release comes off of a successful Kickstarter campaign, which surpassed its fundraising goal in less than a week.

Del has appeared on CBC’s cultural Q show twice. He has shared the stage and the studio with Grant Siemens(Corb Lund band) and Ariel Posen(the Bros. Landreth) many times.

His touring has taken him all across Canada and the US multiple with several journeys across the pond for tour legs in Europe as well.

In spite of all his success, Del remains a very down to earth guy who is able to bring the audience along for the journey.

It’s a rare treat to have this Manitoba gem touring here in the Peace Region, so you won’t want to miss his show!