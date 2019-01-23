-16 C
Firefighters in front of Engine 11. Photo: The District of Taylor
News

District of Taylor to replace aging fire engine

Scott Brooks
TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor Fire Department is looking at options to replace its aging Engine 11.

At a recent Council Meeting, Council approved a Request for Proposal to replace Engine 11.

The District purchased Engine 11, a Freightliner Triple Combination Pumper, in 1997 and is now nearing the end of life.

The Fire Department would like an upgraded truck that has more water and pumping capacity, along with improved safety when it comes to road rescues.

The District has set aside $850,000 for the purchase of a new fire engine.

Depending on the manufacturer, some of the manufacturing and/or assembly may happen in both Canada or the USA.

The District will purchase the engine this year and expects it to be in operation by 2020.

Council also voted to allow the Fire Department to purchase a new Command Truck for a maximum price of $68,500. A 2019 Ford F150 will be purchased from Fort Motors and will be outfitted by Cap-it and Northern Auto Electric.

Scott Brooks
