-18.7 C
Fort St. John
Friday, February 1, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Donation Bins becoming an expense rather than an income for NP Gymnasts
News

Donation Bins becoming an expense rather than an income for NP Gymnasts

Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The two Canadian Diabetes Association Clothing (CDA) collection Bins that are located in the Walmart parking lot continue to give more trouble than help for the North Peace Gymnastics Association (NPGA).

With recent incidents across the Country with people trying to get into collection bins to take donated items, the CDA retrofitted all of their bins to prevent further injury.

The Bins in FSJ have a different recurring problem, the padlock is being cut and the contents of the bins are being rifled through. The issue is once the donations leave the bin, they are no longer protected from the elements and are deemed contaminated. The CDA will not pick up the load and the NPGA bares the cost of having to collect the ruined donations and pay to have these items dumped, which leaves the NPGA out of pocket.

- Advertisement -

Over the past two and a half months the NPGA has had to replace 8 locks.

Chantelle Yates of the NPGA is contracted out by the CDA to take care of the bins since the closest branch is located in Edmonton. Yates said that usually, volunteers with the NPGA empty the bins between once and twice a week, Yates said the club receives 75 cents from the CDA for every 20 lbs. bag of clothing that is collected and sorted. With the raised funds going back to the club.

The recurring issue with the contents of the bins being spoiled and the cost of dumping fees, Yates will be approaching the PRRD to see if there is a way to offset the fee to alleviate the financial drain to the club.

 

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleFeds paid near top dollar for Trans Mountain pipeline, spending watchdog says
Next articleNorthern Lights Festival

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Interim injunction against Wet’suwet’en members not going away soon: lawyer

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - A lawyer for members of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation who oppose a natural gas pipeline through...
Read more
Energy News

Pembina Pipeline Corporation approves phase eight of Peace Pipeline Expansion

Scott Brooks -
CALGARY, A.B. - Pembina Pipeline Corporation has announced that it has approved an additional expansion of its Peace Pipeline system. Pembina...
Read more
News

Blizzard warning issued for the Pine Pass

Adam Reaburn -
CHETWYND, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a blizzard warning for the Pine Pass. The warning says the area is...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Burning planned this winter in Site C project areas

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro will be doing their clearing and debris management in various Site C project areas. Merchantable trees of sufficient...

NEBC Yukon Trackers in Calgary this weekend for IHA

Child Development Centre Seeks Performers for 45th Talent Show

Ministry broadens hiring credentials for new frontline workers

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.