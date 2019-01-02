Enbridge’s McMahon Gas Plant requires a complete shutdown

UPDATE – Media representative says there was a pipe marked for further inspection, shutting the plant down and flaring is the safest way to remove the gas from the plant in order to inspect the pipe further. This was not due to an incident.

TAYLOR, B.C.- A process concern that requires immediate attention will have Enbridge’s McMahon Gas Plant taken offline today to investigate.

To facilitate safely, the plant requires a complete shutdown and operations personnel will begin flaring this afternoon expecting completion later on this evening.

Flaring is a common and safe process monitored continuously by highly trained personnel. There is no risk to the public as a result of this activity.

