Energetic City Roller Derby Association hosts Fresh Meat Training program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Energetic City Roller Derby Association will be running a Fresh Meat Training Program.

The Program is scheduled to take place every Wednesday night for the month of January.

Instructors will be leading new skaters through the skills and techniques needed to stand on your skates and kill it on the track.

According to a post on the Association’s Facebook page, at the end of the program, all new skaters will go through the Benchmark process to ensure they are safe and ready to transfer their skills to the track.



If you want to skate and don’t have the equipment, there are rentals available.

The Fresh Meat Training Program is taking place each Wednesday, now until January 30, at Bert Bowes Middle School.

It is to note that skates can only be worn in the gym. Please do not wear them anywhere else in the school.

For more information, you can contact the Energetic City Roller Derby Association through email at [email protected]