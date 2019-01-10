Engage Sport North to host broomball on January 20

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Engage Sport North will be hosting a game of broomball at Kin Park on January 20, 2019.

Broomball is considered to be a form of hockey but without the skates.

Being hailed as the sport where “the Best of Friendly and Competitive Sports Prevail,” broomball has officially been played in Canada since the early 1900’s; and is believed to have originated long before.

This is a free event and is open to families and people of all ages.

Participants will need to bring clean running shoes.

Broomball is taking place on Sunday, January 20, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the outdoor rink at Kin Park.

For more information, you can call Chantiel Drschiwiski at 250-401-8080 or email [email protected]