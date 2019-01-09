-17.5 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, January 9, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
RCMP Gitdumt'en checkpoint January 7 - Facebook
Home Canadian Press Eyes turn to second barrier in British Columbia pipeline dispute
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Eyes turn to second barrier in British Columbia pipeline dispute

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

HOUSTON, B.C. – The fate of a second barrier blocking access to a pipeline project became the focus of First Nations leaders in northern British Columbia Wednesday as they waited to see whether the RCMP would dismantle it.

RCMP roadblocks remained in place for a third day around the territory of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation, where 14 people were arrested on Monday after the Mounties forcibly took apart a first gate blocking access to an area where Coastal GasLink wants to build a natural gas pipeline.

Sitting by a fire outside the RCMP roadblock, Alexander Joseph said the arrest of Indigenous people on their own traditional territory brought back some difficult memories.

“I come from residential (school), I come from the ’60s Scoop,” Joseph said. “It feels like the same thing is happening over and over again. The RCMP and the government coming in, taking away us, from our own culture, our own nature. And that’s not right.”

Joseph, 61, said he plans to remain at the police roadblock, which stops access to a logging road that leads to a second gate erected by the Wet’suwet’en years ago.

- Advertisement -

Joseph is a member of the Lake Babine First Nation more than 100 kilometres away, but he said he wants to show solidarity with other Indigenous people who feel threatened on their land.

“I’ve got so much anger right now, I want to stay here until this is resolved in a positive way,” Joseph said.

The RCMP is allowing the oil and gas company’s contractors to pass through the roadblock to clear trees and debris from the road.

Monday’s arrests were made as the RCMP enforced a court injunction against members of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation, who had erected the first gate blocking access to the planned pipeline.

The Coastal GasLink pipeline would run through the Wet’suwet’en territory to Kitimat, B.C., where LNG Canada is building a $40-billion export facility.

TC Energy, formerly TransCanada Corp., says it has signed agreements with the elected councils of all 20 First Nations along the path, including the Wet’suwet’en.

However, members of the First Nation opposing the pipeline say the company failed to get consent from its five house chiefs, who are hereditary rather than elected. They argue the elected council only has jurisdiction over the reserve, which is a much smaller area than the 22,000 square kilometres that comprise the Wet’suwet’ens traditional territory.

New Democrat MP Nathan Cullen, who represents the area, said the conflict has been developing for years, in part because of a failure to recognize the nuances between elected and hereditary Indigenous governments.

He said Wet’suwet’en band councils have authority over reserves and services, while hereditary chiefs control activities on their traditional territories.

“This is the clash of two forms of government,” he said in an interview Tuesday.

Cullen believes the hereditary leadership is looking for guidance from the federal government and expects Ottawa to recognize and accommodate their rights and title.

“There is a whole series of Supreme Court (of Canada) decisions that say if there are established rights and title-holders, if you are going to infringe on those rights, then you have to justify and accommodate for it,” he said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was visiting Kamloops on Wednesday and told the CBC his government has been working on reconciliation, but the dispute over the pipeline is “still an ongoing process.”

“There are a number of people and communities who are supportive, there are a number of folks who disagree with it,” he said in a phone interview with CBC Radio.

Trudeau said he would not visit the blockade site.

“One of the things that is really important is to try to reduce the temperature a little bit,” he added.

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Advertisement
Previous articleSite C Employment numbers drop in November
Next articleCity of Fort St. John Council reviews draft operating budget

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Trudeau touts controversial pipeline project in speech to supporters in B.C.

Canadian Press -
KAMLOOPS, B.C. _ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touted the benefits of a liquefied natural gas project that's at the...
Read more
Canadian Press

TSX positive streak continues as oil prices rise and Bank of Canada helps loonie

Canadian Press -
TORONTO, O.N. - Canada's main stock index posted its strongest four-day gain in three years Wednesday as it was propelled...
Read more
News

City of Fort St. John Council reviews draft operating budget

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John presented Council with the draft operating budget for...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Site C Employment numbers drop in November

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The number of people working on the Site C Dam project decreased from 3,681 in October to 3,463 in November. The...

Fort St John Flyers visited High Prairie Regals on Saturday

TransCanada name change ‘de emphasizes’ Canada for leery investors: analyst

Busy January for Inconnu Swim Club

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.