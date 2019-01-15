Family Literacy Week proclaimed in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Family Literacy Week has been proclaimed by The City of FSJ for January 20th – 27th.

The FSJ Literacy Society is encouraging families to participate and have fun as literacy is important and starts with children and their families. Learning together builds good habits by sharing ideas builds stronger connections, develops independent thinking and helps gain confidence.

The 2019 theme for this year’s literacy week is ‘Let’s Make It!’ Recognizing when children have the time, tools and materials to make things they learn problem-solving, to express themselves creatively and to communicate more effectively.

The Fort St. John Literacy Society and Decoda Literacy, and other partnering organizations will be celebrating throughout the week with fun for families. In FSJ the Library will host a sleepover, January 26, 2019, from 7:00 pm to 11:00 am. Registration for the event is free and opens January 2nd, 2019.

Decoda Literacy is also helping to celebrate literacy week with a Province-wide online Photo Contest (#FamilyLiteracyWeek) and created free activity sheets for families and care providers to use with young children.

“Making things can help build a range of skills, including literacy. And, when children make things with their parents and caregivers, families can have fun and learn together,” says Margaret Sutherland, Executive Director of Decoda Literacy Solutions, BC’s provincial literacy organization.

