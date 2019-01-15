-10.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News Family Literacy Week proclaimed in Fort St. John
News

Family Literacy Week proclaimed in Fort St. John

Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Family Literacy Week has been proclaimed by The City of FSJ for January 20th – 27th.

The FSJ Literacy Society is encouraging families to participate and have fun as literacy is important and starts with children and their families.  Learning together builds good habits by sharing ideas builds stronger connections, develops independent thinking and helps gain confidence.

The 2019 theme for this year’s literacy week is ‘Let’s Make It!’ Recognizing when children have the time, tools and materials to make things they learn problem-solving, to express themselves creatively and to communicate more effectively.

- Advertisement -

The Fort St. John Literacy Society and Decoda Literacy, and other partnering organizations will be celebrating throughout the week with fun for families. In FSJ the Library will host a sleepover, January 26, 2019, from 7:00 pm to 11:00 am. Registration for the event is free and opens January 2nd, 2019.

Decoda Literacy is also helping to celebrate literacy week with a Province-wide online Photo Contest (#FamilyLiteracyWeek) and created free activity sheets for families and care providers to use with young children.

“Making things can help build a range of skills, including literacy. And, when children make things with their parents and caregivers, families can have fun and learn together,” says Margaret Sutherland, Executive Director of Decoda Literacy Solutions, BC’s provincial literacy organization.

To learn more about family literacy, information on the contest or download activity sheets CLICK HERE

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement
Previous articlePRRD host a special meeting with the Government regarding Southern Mountain Caribou
Next articlePRRD hosting public information sessions on Flood Risk Assessment

RECENT STORIES

News

The Community of FSJ and City Council support the RCMP’s Safe Place Program

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The RCMP's Safe Place Program is being embraced by the City by providing a...
Read more
News

Kindergarten registration now open for School District 60

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 is now accepting Kindergarten Student Registrations. Registration for Kindergarten Students for the...
Read more
News

PRRD hosting public information sessions on Flood Risk Assessment

Tracy Teves -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District is holding two public information sessions regarding Flood Risk Assessments. The...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

PRRD hosting public information sessions on Flood Risk Assessment

Tracy Teves -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District is holding two public information sessions regarding Flood Risk Assessments. The public information sessions will include...

Family Literacy Week proclaimed in Fort St. John

PRRD host a special meeting with the Government regarding Southern Mountain...

Crescent Point Energy Corp. cuts quarterly dividend and capital budget

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.