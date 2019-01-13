-1.8 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, January 13, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
MLA Dan Davies was on hand to help with the Rotary Mega lottery Draw on Saturday at the Totem Mall. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home News Final draw for Rotary Mega Lottery held on Saturday
News

Final draw for Rotary Mega Lottery held on Saturday

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Club of Fort St. John held the final draw for the Mega Lottery on Saturday, January 12, at the Totem Mall.

The prizes up for grabs were:

  • First prize loot: $25,000 cash
  • Second prize loot: $10,000 cash
  • Third prize loot: $5,000 cash
  • 10 bonus prizes: $1,000 cash
  • 50/50 draw: $22,160

MLA Dan Davies was on hand to announce the winners for the final draw.

- Advertisement -

Davies thanked everyone that purchased a ticket as the money raised stays within the Region to support various local organizations.

“First of all, I want to thank everybody who purchased these tickets, of course, all the money stays in the Region with the Rotary Club. Some of the organizations that are being supported are the gymnastics club, of course, the Rotary Club of Fort St. John, Taylor Minor Hockey, Fort St. John Dance Society… of course, a great cause, all of the money is staying local, all the money supporting these clubs.”

Winner of the 50/50 draw was Brad Nilson of Baldonnel.

The winner of the First Prize was Kim Aurala of Fort St. John.

For the full list of winners, see below:

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleNEBC Yukon Trackers Sunday game cancelled

RECENT STORIES

News

Highway 43 closed near the B.C. Alberta Border

Adam Reaburn -
UPDATE #3 - as of 1:30 p.m. - The highway is now open in both directions. UPDATE #2 - as...
Read more
Canadian Press

Canada, First Nations express concern over U.S. Arctic drilling plans

Canadian Press -
The Canadian government, two territories and several First Nations are expressing concerns to the United States over plans to...
Read more
News

Freezing Rain warning remains in place for B.C.; expands into Alberta

Adam Reaburn -
UPDATE #3 - The freezing rain warning has ended in the B.C. North Peace UPDATE #2 - As of 8:30...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Freezing Rain warning remains in place for B.C.; expands into Alberta

Adam Reaburn -
UPDATE #3 - The freezing rain warning has ended in the B.C. North Peace UPDATE #2 - As of 8:30 a.m. - Grande Prairie RCMP are...

Freezing rain warning issued for the B.C. Peace

Police and Indigenous blockades going up, work to begin again on...

Police Assistance Needed in Missing Person’s Investigation

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.