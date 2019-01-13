Final draw for Rotary Mega Lottery held on Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Club of Fort St. John held the final draw for the Mega Lottery on Saturday, January 12, at the Totem Mall.

The prizes up for grabs were:

First prize loot: $25,000 cash

Second prize loot: $10,000 cash

Third prize loot: $5,000 cash

10 bonus prizes: $1,000 cash

50/50 draw: $22,160

MLA Dan Davies was on hand to announce the winners for the final draw.

Davies thanked everyone that purchased a ticket as the money raised stays within the Region to support various local organizations.

“First of all, I want to thank everybody who purchased these tickets, of course, all the money stays in the Region with the Rotary Club. Some of the organizations that are being supported are the gymnastics club, of course, the Rotary Club of Fort St. John, Taylor Minor Hockey, Fort St. John Dance Society… of course, a great cause, all of the money is staying local, all the money supporting these clubs.”

Winner of the 50/50 draw was Brad Nilson of Baldonnel.

The winner of the First Prize was Kim Aurala of Fort St. John.

For the full list of winners, see below: