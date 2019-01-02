Final draw for Rotary Mega Lottery taking place on January 12

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The final draw for the Rotary Mega Lottery is set to take place on January 12, 2019.

Prizes for the final draw include:

First prize loot: $25,000 cash

Second prize loot: $10,000 cash

Third prize loot: $5,000 cash

10 bonus prizes: $1,000 cash

Leona Smith, the Administrator of the Rotary Mega Lottery, says ticket sales have been slow, but she feels they will pick up.

“We’ve been slow this year and I’m surprised. We had more tickets out this year but sometimes, in the last two weeks, like last year we had over $40,000 sold because everyone is usually last minute.”

Two Early Bird draws took place on October 25 and December 6, 2018.

- Advertisement -

Tickets for the final draw are available for purchase until January 9 at 7:00 p.m.

The final draw takes place on Saturday, January 12 at 12:00 p.m. at the Totem Mall.

To purchase tickets and for more information, you can visit the Rotary Mega Lottery website.