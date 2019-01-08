-22.8 C
News

Fire crews respond to fire on 96 Avenue

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon in the City Centre Trailer Park in minus 22 temperatures.

Fort St. John Fire crews, B.C. Ambulance, and B.C. Hydro are currently at the scene.

The Fort St. John Fire Department says the fire started in an outbuilding and spread to the trailer. Fire crews were able to contain the fire before causing severe damage to the trailer.  Crews were called to the scene just before 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

It is also being reported that two animals died in the fire and the Fire Department did save another animal.

The homeowner was home at the time and is being treated for minor burns.  There is no word yet on the extent of the damage to the home.

The cause is unknown at this time and the investigation may be delayed due to the cold temperatures.

We will have more updates as soon as they become available.

