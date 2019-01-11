-2.6 C
The Fort St. John Flyers were host to the Grande Prairie Athletics on January 10. Photo by Scott Brooks
Flyers fall to Athletics on Thursday

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers were home on Thursday night as they hosted the Grande Prairie Athletics at the North Peace Arena.

In period one, it wasn’t a great start for the Flyers as the Athletics scored a goal at 2:22 into the frame making the score 1-0 over the Flyers.

Then at 5:40 into the period, Lien Miller-Jeannotte scored a goal, in a power play, with a feed from Jeff Shipton and Reid Campbell making the score tied at one apiece.

Then shortly after the Flyers goal, the Athletics would break the tie and take the lead 2-1.

At 5:31 into the second period, in a power play, Ryan Forbes would send one into the net with a double assist from Steven Fast and Reid Campbell, tying the score at two apiece.

Then at 9:04 left in the period, Steven Fast would score another goal for the Flyers with a feed from Tanner LeSann and Ty Gullickson making the score 3-2 over the Athletics.

But Grande Prairie would go on to tie the score again, at 55 seconds left in the frame, making the score tied at three apiece.

In period three, things didn’t get any better for the Flyers as Grande Prairie would score three more goals making the final score 6-3 over the Flyers.

Flyers Assistant Coach, Craig Faulkner, says Grande Prairie played quite the game despite not having a full bench adding that they capitalized on their opportunities.

“Grande Prairie played quite well considering the short bench, they came out flying and capitalized on a lot of their opportunities.”

Up next, the Flyers are in Dawson Creek on January 15 as they take on the Senior Canucks. Game time is 8:00 p.m.

