Flyers fall to Canucks in Dawson Creek on Tuesday

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers were down in Dawson Creek on Tuesday night to take on the Senior Canucks.

In period one, the Canucks took an early lead with a goal at 17 seconds into the game making the score 1-0 over the Flyers.

Then at 5:04 into the period, on a power play, Joey Massingham would score a goal with a feed from Rylan Sideroff and Brandon Pfeil making the score tied at one apiece.

Then with 1:13 left in the frame, the Canucks would score another goal making the score 2-1 at the end of the first.

At 6:13 into the second period, the Canucks would score another goal on the Flyers making the score 3-1.

Then at 9:56 into the frame, the Canucks would score again extending their lead 4-1.

Then with 5:22 left in the period, Steven Fast would shoot one into the Canucks net with assists by Ryan Forbes and Reid Campbell making the score 4-2 under the Canucks.

In period three, the Flyers started making a comeback as Joey Massingham would make his second goal of the night, at eight seconds into the frame, with a feed from Reid Campbell and Rick Clever making the score 4-3.

Late in the period, the Flyers pulled their goalie in an attempt to score a goal with a six-man advantage but, at 1:16 left in the game, the Canucks scored on the empty net making the score 5-3.

But the Flyers weren’t quite beat as Joey Massingham would make his third goal of the night, at 26 seconds remaining, with assists from Lien Miller-Jeannotte making the final score 5-4 under the Canucks.

Up next, the Flyers are home this Saturday, January 19, as they host the Grimshaw Huskies at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m.