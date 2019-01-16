-16.8 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fort St. John Flyers were down in Dawson Creek to take on the Senior Canucks on Tuesday night. File Photo by Scott Brooks
Home Sports Flyers fall to Canucks in Dawson Creek on Tuesday
Sports

Flyers fall to Canucks in Dawson Creek on Tuesday

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers were down in Dawson Creek on Tuesday night to take on the Senior Canucks.

In period one, the Canucks took an early lead with a goal at 17 seconds into the game making the score 1-0 over the Flyers.

Then at 5:04 into the period, on a power play, Joey Massingham would score a goal with a feed from Rylan Sideroff and Brandon Pfeil making the score tied at one apiece.

- Advertisement -

Then with 1:13 left in the frame, the Canucks would score another goal making the score 2-1 at the end of the first.

At 6:13 into the second period, the Canucks would score another goal on the Flyers making the score 3-1.

Then at 9:56 into the frame, the Canucks would score again extending their lead 4-1.

Then with 5:22 left in the period, Steven Fast would shoot one into the Canucks net with assists by Ryan Forbes and Reid Campbell making the score 4-2 under the Canucks.

In period three, the Flyers started making a comeback as Joey Massingham would make his second goal of the night, at eight seconds into the frame, with a feed from Reid Campbell and Rick Clever making the score 4-3.

Late in the period, the Flyers pulled their goalie in an attempt to score a goal with a six-man advantage but, at 1:16 left in the game, the Canucks scored on the empty net making the score 5-3.

But the Flyers weren’t quite beat as Joey Massingham would make his third goal of the night, at 26 seconds remaining, with assists from Lien Miller-Jeannotte making the final score 5-4 under the Canucks.

Up next, the Flyers are home this Saturday, January 19, as they host the Grimshaw Huskies at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleWest Fraser announces temporary curtailments at three B.C. sawmills
Next articleFort St John Huskies raise $716 for FSJ SPCA

RECENT STORIES

News

Fort St John Huskies raise $716 for FSJ SPCA

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies recently hosted a fundraising game for the Fort St....
Read more
Sports

Midget Predators performed well on the road over the weekend

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Midget Northeast B.C. Predators female hockey team was on the road over the weekend in Prince...
Read more
Sports

Inconnu swimmers perform well at Swim BC Selection Camp

Scott Brooks -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Five members of Inconnu Swim Club went to Prince George on January 12 to the...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

Flyers fall to Canucks in Dawson Creek on Tuesday

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Fort St. John Flyers were down in Dawson Creek on Tuesday night to take on the Senior Canucks. In period...

West Fraser announces temporary curtailments at three B.C. sawmills

The City seeks Grants to help fund the Festival Plaza

FSJ Hospital Foundation turns 25 years old

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.