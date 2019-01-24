Former Fort Nelson resident breaks sled dog world record

WEST CENTRAL, M.N. – Former Fort Nelson resident, Ed Streeper, has set a new world record for the most sleds behind a dog team on January 20.

Streeper says he and his wife, Amy, used ten sleds on one dog team to break the record that dates back to the 1980s.

“We hooked up ten sleds behind one dog team and the previous record, as near as we could figure out and find out, was six sleds, and that was way back in the 80s, and so when I heard it was six, I was going to use seven and then we thought well we might as well go with ten, and just do it like that.”

With a frozen lake located near his Minnesota home, and being a sled dog racer for 37 years, Streeper thought it would be a good chance to try it out and to encourage others to break the record.

“I thought it would be a good chance to try to get this world record set and see if anyone decides if they want to break that record and take it from there.”

According to Streeper, the sled team was 165 feet in length from the lead dog’s nose to the back of the last sled.

“Anytime you hook up 20 dogs to a sled, is an impressive feat and then to hook up to ten sleds we were 165 feet, total in length, from the lead dog’s nose to the back of the last sled.”

To complete the sled fleet, Streeper thought it would be fitting to use ten different sleds from various eras telling a story of 100 years of sled dog history.

“We used ten different sleds, was my idea. I started at the back with a Canadian authentic trap line toboggan, with a full curl on the front, and that’s a toboggan, not a sled; we had that as a caboose at the end of the ten sleds. Then I moved on up through the times from sled makers in the 70s and 80s and up to the modern high tech that we use. They have no wood on them now, but with aluminum, carbon fiber, and high tech sleds so the ten sleds told a story of about 100 years of sled dog history in those ten sleds.”

Streeper says it was four years in the making, adding that it was a fun time and he thought it worked out really well.

“When I decided I wanted to do it, it was four years ago so I thought about it and stuff like that. I knew I had the sleds and I just put it together, we had fun and it worked out really well.”