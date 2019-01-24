Former Taylor Mayor could be honoured in new subdivision

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a recent District of Taylor Council meeting, Council discussed ways in commemorating the late Mayor Fred Jarvis.

Currently, the District has a parcel of land, known as ‘Parcel Z subdivision,’ located along Spruce Street. This parcel is a 22-acre piece of District property that includes 50 lots for new single-family homes.

The District would like to change the name from ‘Parcel Z’ to a name that honours Jarvis.

Taylor Council is in favour of the proposal and is waiting for approval from the Jarvis family.

Jarvis passed away suddenly in December of 2018. Jarvis served as Mayor of Taylor for 29 years with a career in public service spanning 35 years.