Fort Nelson Secondary School warning of predatory Snapchat accounts
NewsRegional

Fort Nelson Secondary School warning of predatory Snapchat accounts

Adam Reaburn
FORT NELSON, B.C. – Fort Nelson Secondary School is warning parents about predatory Snapchat accounts.

In a letter issued to parents on Friday, the school some of their students were targeted by an unknown person using Snapchat.  The letter goes onto say the Snapchat accounts have demonstrated alleged predatory behaviour.

The accounts were reported to the RCMP and to the Safer Schools Together program.  The letter also shared the following account names:

  • firstoraceo (fraceo)
  • daddywarbucks (dwarbucks96)
  • Noone (swhocares59)
Fort Nelson Secondary School encourages parents to talk with children about the use of Snapchat and to report any concerns to the RCMP.

Adam Reaburn
