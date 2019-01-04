-9.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, January 4, 2019
News

Fort St. John Council to get first look at 2019 Operating Budget on Monday

Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council will get their first look at the 2019 Operating budget for the City of Fort St. John.

The City of Fort St. John Operating budget covers the day to day operations of the City and doesn’t include capital projects like the new RCMP detachment or road and sewer upgrades.  The initial presentation to Council on Monday, Staff will present an operating budget of approximately $59 million.

The report notes tax rates have decreased twice and remained unchanged twice in the last four years with tax revenue remaining the same from 2016 to 2018.

Possible property tax changes from the report to Council.

If Council decides to keep the tax rate the same as 2018, the City would receive $471,248 in additional revenue due to changes in property assessments.  If Council decides to use that scenario, that average residential property would actually see their property tax decrease by $20 for the year.

Staff say one of the main issues is tax revenue has remained unchanged for three years, but the responsibilities of staff have increased.  The report goes onto say “some thought towards an increase in tax rate might be prudent to offset future human resources cost increases”.

The full presentation and discussion will be held on Monday at 2 p.m. at the City of Fort St. John Council Chambers.

Adam Reaburn
