Fort St John Curling Club to hold Friday Night Socials

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Curling Club is adding two more Friday Night Socials to their calendar.

Friday Night Social is open to everyone wishing to get an evening in of curling with family and friends. Registration is required, with the cost of $20 per person.

Curling teams can consist of two players wishing to play doubles or a team of four.

Registration must be received the Tuesday before the Friday Night Event.

Friday Night Social is taking place on January 11 and February 8, 2019, with curling starting at 6:30 p.m.

To register, you can call the Club at 250-785-2037, or by email at [email protected]