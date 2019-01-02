5.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, January 2, 2019
Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club offering adult skating program

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club will be offering an adult skating program.

The program targets beginner level skaters as an introduction to the sport. This will include two coached sessions per week, with additional ice time as available.

The Speed Skating Club is focusing on developing a community of adult speed skaters in a positive and low-cost environment.

The program will run from January 14 to the third week in March. Coached skating times will be Monday and Wednesday evenings from 8 to 9 p.m. and an uncoached session on Saturdays from 10 to 11 a.m.

The cost of the program is $250 and includes skate rental, on a first come first serve basis as spaces are limited. The purchase of ankle protection is required in order to participate in the program.

To sign up for the adult speed skating program, you can fill out the online questionnaire.

Scott Brooks
