Friday, February 1, 2019
The Fort St. John Flyers faced the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks for a final home game of the regular season on January 30. Photo by Scott Brooks
Sports

Fort St John Flyers hosted Dawson Creek Canucks for final home game of regular season

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers renewed their Alaska Highway rivalry as they hosted the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks on Wednesday.

As this was the Flyers final home game of the regular season, there was lots of action and excitement throughout the game.

At 6:46 into the first period, Josh Bennett would score on the Canucks with an assist by Reid Campbell making the score 1-0.

Then at 9:59 left in the frame, Reid Campbell scored a goal with assists from Jeff Shipton and Rick Cleaver making the score 2-0.

While the Flyers were very alive, the clock was not as it stopped working part way through the period. Time was eventually restored and the play continued.

The clock had stopped part way through the first period. Time was eventually restored. Photo by Scott Brooks

The Flyers headed into the second period with a lead of 2-0 over the Canucks.

At 38 seconds into period two, Brandon Pfeil scored a goal with a feed from Jeff Shipton and Rick Cleaver setting the score at 3-0.

At 8:41 into the period, in a power play, Joey Massingham sent one into the net with assists from Rick Cleaver and Reid Campbell making the score 4-0

Then at six seconds later, things got a bit heated as Jeff Taylor of the Canucks and Josh Bennett of the Flyers got into a fight. Both players would receive five minutes for fighting and 10 minutes for game misconduct.

At 4:39 into the third, in a power play, Rick Cleaver would score a goal with assists by Robbie Sidhu and James Walsh making the lead 5-0 over the Canucks.

Flyers goalie, #30, Travis McLean would continue blocking Dawson Creek’s shots for the remainder of the game.

Following the game, fellow teammates congratulate Flyers goalie, #30, Travis McLean for his great performance of blocking all of the Canucks’ shots. Photo by Scott Brooks

The Flyers would shutout the Canucks 5-0.

Flyers Head Coach, Andrew Leriger, says his team has been progressing this past month in preparation for the playoffs.

“It’s been a progression this month getting prepared for playoffs. As we showed tonight, that was a very gutsy effort for ending up with how little of a bench we had by the end of the night.”

Up next, the Flyers are on the road tonight, Thursday, as they take on the Grande Prairie Athletics for their final game of the regular season. puck drop is 8:30 p.m. at the Coca-Cola Centre.

The first playoff game of the season for the Flyers is on February 5 as they head to Grande Prairie to take on the Athletics.

Scott Brooks
