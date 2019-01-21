Fort St John Flyers hosted Grimshaw Huskies on Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers were home on Saturday night as they hosted the Grimshaw Huskies.

This was the first time this season these two teams have met.

At 21 seconds into the game, Grimshaw scored a goal making the score 1-0 over the Flyers.

At 1:25 into the frame, Robbie Sidhu responded to Grimshaw by scoring a goal with an assist by Tanner LeSann making the score tied at one apiece.

Then at 9:34 into the period, Robbie Sidhu would score his second goal of the night with a feed from Ryan Sideroff and Tanner LeSann making the score 2-1.

To extend the lead, at 1:17 left in the frame, Joey Massingham sent one into Grimshaw’s net with an assist by Rick Cleaver making the score 3-1 as they headed into the second.

At 5:10 into period two, Brandon Pfeil made the only goal of the period with assists by Lien Miller-Jeannotte and Steven Fast sending the score 4-1.

Things got heated in the final 45 seconds of the period for Grimshaw as one of their players started a boxing match with Tanner LeSann. The fight was quickly extinguished by the refs and both players received a five-minute penalty for fighting and 10 minutes for game misconduct.

At 2:28 into the third frame, Grimshaw scored a goal making the score 4-2.

Then with 1:12 left in the game, Brandon Pfeil made an unassisted goal setting the score at 5-2 over Grimshaw.

But the Huskies would not go completely undefeated as they scored one final goal at 13 seconds left, trailing the Flyers 5-3.

The Flyers would win this game 5-3 over the Huskies.

Flyers Head Coach, Andrew Leriger, says his team started to improve their performance during Saturday’s game.

“They worked harder, they’re moving their feet better, and they’re starting to look more like a hockey team than what I’ve seen in the last month.”

Currently, the Flyers are trailing in the standings in third place with Dawson Creek in first and Grande Prairie in second.

Up next, the Flyers hit the road to Grimshaw this Tuesday, January 22, to take on the Huskies once again. Game time is 8:30 p.m. at the Grimshaw Memorial Arena.