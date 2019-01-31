-18.7 C
Fort St. John
Friday, February 1, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Source FSJ Flyers / NPHL
Fort St John Flyers release 2019 playoff schedule
Sports

Fort St John Flyers release 2019 playoff schedule

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers 2019 playoff schedule has been released.

To kick-off the NPHL West Division Playoffs, the Flyers will be facing the Grande Prairie Athletics for a seven-game series.

The first game is to take place in Grande Prairie on February 5.

Following that game, the Flyers will be hosting the Athletics on February 7.

Then for game three, they will be playing down in Grande Prairie on February 9, followed by game four in Fort St. John on February 12.

The remaining games scheduled for February 14, 15, and 19 will be played if necessary.

All games will be taking place at the North Peace Arena in Fort St. John, and the Coca-Cola Centre in Grande Prairie with all game times scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

For more schedule information, you can visit the Flyer’s website or Facebook page.

Author

Scott Brooks
Fort St John Flyers hosted Dawson Creek Canucks for final home game of regular season
Fort St John Huskies have two games this weekend

News

Burning planned this winter in Site C project areas

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro will be doing their clearing and debris management in various Site C project areas. Merchantable trees of sufficient...

NEBC Yukon Trackers in Calgary this weekend for IHA

Child Development Centre Seeks Performers for 45th Talent Show

Ministry broadens hiring credentials for new frontline workers

© Energeticcity.ca
