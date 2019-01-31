Fort St John Flyers release 2019 playoff schedule

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers 2019 playoff schedule has been released.

To kick-off the NPHL West Division Playoffs, the Flyers will be facing the Grande Prairie Athletics for a seven-game series.

The first game is to take place in Grande Prairie on February 5.

- Advertisement -

Following that game, the Flyers will be hosting the Athletics on February 7.

Then for game three, they will be playing down in Grande Prairie on February 9, followed by game four in Fort St. John on February 12.

The remaining games scheduled for February 14, 15, and 19 will be played if necessary.

All games will be taking place at the North Peace Arena in Fort St. John, and the Coca-Cola Centre in Grande Prairie with all game times scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

For more schedule information, you can visit the Flyer’s website or Facebook page.