#19 Rick Cleaver fights for position vs Manning Comets player.
Sports

Fort St John Flyers shutout Manning Comets on Friday

Scott Brooks
Manning, A.B. – The Fort St. John Flyers were on the road as they visited the Manning Comets.

At 1:56 into the game, the Flyers were off to a good start as Robbie Sidhu would score a goal, in a power play, with an assist by Sam Brennan making the score 1-0.

In another power play, at 5:36 into the frame, Rick Cleaver shot one into the net with a feed from Ryan Forbes and Lien Miller-Jeannotte setting the score 2-0 over the Comets.

Then with 7:37 left in the period, Lien Miller-Jeannotte made an unassisted goal, sending the score to 3-0.

At 2:37 remaining in the first frame, Rick Cleaver made his second goal of the night with assists by Dylan Pearson and Jeff Shipton making it a 4-0 lead over the Comets as they headed into period two.

The Flyers winning streak would continue in the second period.

At 8:41 into the period, Jeff Shipton would score a goal with a feed from Joey Massingham and Sam Brennan making the score 5-0.

Then with 7:38 left in the frame, Rick Cleaver would score his third goal with Jeff Shipton and Robbie Sidhu making the assists. This made the score 6-0 over the Comets.

At 2:04 into the third period, Reid Campbell would shoot one on the Comets with an assist by Rick Cleaver making the score 7-0.

The scoring would not stop as at 9:06 left in the frame, Rick Cleaver would serve up his fourth goal with assists by Reid Campbell and Dylan Pearson setting the score 8-0.

Following that goal, the Comets decided to switch goalies in an effort to stop the Flyers from scoring.

This switch seemed ineffective as, within 30 seconds of the change, Reid Campbell would score his second goal of the night with Jaxon Glass and Joey Massingham making the assists, bumping the score up to 9-0.

Then with 3:48 remaining in the game, Jeff Shipton made an unassisted goal making the score 10-0.

The scoring did not stop as at 46 seconds left, Joey Massingham would score on a power play with an assist by Reid Campbell making the score 11-0.

Then with 14 seconds left in the game, in a power play, Lien Miller-Jeannotte made his second goal of the night with a feed from Sam Brennan and Joey Massingham.

The game would end with the Flyer shutting out Manning 14-0.

Up next, the Flyers are home on January 30 as they host the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks. Game time is 8:30 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

