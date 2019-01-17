Fort St. John Flyers to host Grimshaw Huskies this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers are home this Saturday as they host the Grimshaw Huskies.

The Flyers have not yet played Grimshaw this season due to a game cancellation back in November when the Flyers were to visit the Huskies. That game was rescheduled for January 22 in Grimshaw.

Meanwhile, this Saturday’s game that the Flyers will be playing is part of the original schedule.

Currently, in the West Division Standings, the Flyers are last place with 14 points while the Grande Prairie Athletics are in second with 23 points, and the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks in first place with 24 points.

The Flyers opponents for this Saturday, the Grimshaw Huskies, are in fourth place in the East Division Standings.

The Flyers host the Grimshaw Huskies this Saturday, January 19, at the North Peace Arena. Game time is 8:30 p.m.