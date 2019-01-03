-6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, January 3, 2019
Flyers logo. Courtesy: Paul Van Nostrand.
Sports

Fort St John Flyers to take on High Prairie Regals this Saturday

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Senior Flyers are starting the new year with a road game as they visit the High Prairie Regals.

Just before Christmas break, the Flyers played two games against the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks. In both games, the Flyers suffered heavy losses.

Currently, the Flyers are sitting at third place in the NPHL West Division Standings with six wins, and six losses.

Current NPHL Western Division Standings. Source NPHL

The Flyer’s upcoming opponents, the Regals, are currently in fourth place in the NPHL East Division Standings.

The Flyers are looking for a win as they take on the Regals this Saturday, January 5, at the High Prairie Sports Palace. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m.

Scott Brooks
