Fort St John Flyers to take on High Prairie Regals this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Senior Flyers are starting the new year with a road game as they visit the High Prairie Regals.

Just before Christmas break, the Flyers played two games against the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks. In both games, the Flyers suffered heavy losses.

Currently, the Flyers are sitting at third place in the NPHL West Division Standings with six wins, and six losses.

The Flyer’s upcoming opponents, the Regals, are currently in fourth place in the NPHL East Division Standings.

The Flyers are looking for a win as they take on the Regals this Saturday, January 5, at the High Prairie Sports Palace. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m.