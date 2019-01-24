Fort St John Flyers to take on Manning Comets this Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers are on the road to Manning this Friday as they take on the Comets.

The last time the Flyers met with the Comets was at a home game on December 15.

The Flyers shutout Manning 8-0 in that game.

- Advertisement -

Currently, in the West Division of the NPHL Standings, the Flyers are in final place with 16 points, while the Comets are in second in their East Division with 20 points.

Following a recent game, Flyers Head Coach, Andrew Leriger, says his team has started to improve their performance.

“They worked harder, they’re moving their feet better, and they’re starting to look more like a hockey team than what I’ve seen in the last month.”

The Flyers take on the Comets on Friday, January 25, at the Manning Sports Centre Arena. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m.