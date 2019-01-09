Fort St John Flyers visited High Prairie Regals on Saturday

HIGH PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Fort St. John Flyers were on the road Saturday, January 5, as they visited the High Prairie Regals for the first game of 2019.

At 5:10 into the first period, the Regals scored the first goal making the score 1-0 over the Flyers.

Then at 23 seconds later, Jeff Shipton would respond with a goal on the Regals with a feed from Lien Miller–Jeannotte and Reid Campbell, tying the score at one apiece.

At 7:07 into the frame, Jordan Gies would send one into the net with a double assist by Sam Brennan and Steven Fast making the score 2-1.

Then at 8:48 remaining in the period, Jeff Shipton would score his second goal of the night with a feed from Jordan Gies and Steven Fast extending the Flyers lead 3-1.

At 7:02 left in the frame, the Regals would make the score closer by sending the puck into the Flyers net making the score 3-2.

Then with 5:38 remaining in the period, Lien Miller–Jeannotte would score a goal on High Prairie with a double assist from Joey Massingham and Reid Campbell making the score 4-2 after the first period.

In period two, the Regals scored a goal at 3:07 into the frame making the score 4-3.

Then at 3:23 into the period, Jaxon Glass, in a power play, would send the puck into the net with a feed from Jordan Gies and Rylan Sideroff making the score 5-3.

At 5:47 into the frame, Jordan Gies would make his second goal of the night, in a power play, with an assist by Steven Fast and Brandon Pfeil, sending the score 6-3.

Then at 7:59 into the period, Sam Brennan would score on the Regals with a feed from Jaxon Glass and Jordan Gies making the score 7-3.

Then with 2:31 remaining in period two, Steven Fast would score a power play goal with a double assist from Reid Campbell and Josh Bennett, putting the score at 8-3 at the end of the period.

In period three, the Regals would make an attempt of redemption by scoring at 32 seconds into the frame, on a power play, making the score 8-4.

Then at 6:39 into the frame, Reid Campbell would a goal with an assist Lien Miller-Jeannotte and Jeff Shipton, setting the score at 9-4.

Then with 58 seconds left in the game, the Regals would make one more goal in a final attempt to catch up.

In the end, the Flyers won the game 9-5 over the Regals.

Up next, the Flyers are home this Thursday, January 10, as they host the Grande Prairie Athletics. Game time is 8:30 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.