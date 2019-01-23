Fort St John Flyers win over Grimshaw Huskies on Tuesday

GRIMSHAW, A.B. – The Fort St. John Flyers were on the road last night as they took on the Grimshaw Huskies.

At 3:53 into the game, Rylan Sideroff scored a goal on Grimshaw with assists by Joey Massingham and Ryan Forbes making the score 1-0.

Then at 6:17, Jaxon Glass shot one into the net with a feed from Brandon Pfeil and Robbie Sidhu making the score a 2-0 lead over Grimshaw.

Grimshaw would eventually score a goal on the Flyers, at 9:04 remaining in the period, making the score 2-1 as they went into period two.

At 6:20 into the second period, Clayton Bahm would score a goal with assists by Rylan Sideroff and Lien Miller-Jeannotte making the score 3-1.

Then at 2:00 left in the frame, Jaxon Glass would make his second goal of the night with a feed from Brandon Pfeil and Lien Miller-Jeannotte making it a 4-1 lead.

Grimshaw would try to catch up by scoring another goal on the Flyers, at 1:25 left in the period, making the score 4-2.

At 2:41 into the third period, Grimshaw would score a goal putting some heat on the Flyers by making the score 4-3.

Then at 5:02 into the frame, Robbie Sidhu would send one into the net with assists by Joey Massingham and Jaxon Glass, extending the lead 5-3.

Grimshaw would make an attempt to catch up again by scoring another goal, at 7:20 into the period, making the score 5-4.

Then again at 9:35 into the frame, Grimshaw would score a goal, tying the score at five apiece.

This tie wouldn’t last as Ryan Forbes would make an unassisted goal on the Huskies, at 7:19 remaining in the period, taking the lead 6-5.

Then at 6:32 left in the game, in a power play, Jeff Shipton would score a goal with assists by Clayton Bahm and Rick Cleaver making the final score 7-5 over the Grimshaw Huskies.

Currently, the Flyers are in third place in the standings with nine wins and eight losses.

Up next, the Flyers are on the road this Friday, January 25, as they visit the Manning Comets. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m.