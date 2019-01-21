Fort St. John Huskies fall to Sexsmith Vipers in close game on Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Friday night as they hosted the Sexsmith Vipers.

At 5:09 into the game, the Huskies were off to a good start as Gary Loewen would score a goal with an assist from Nathan Bragg making the score 1-0.

Then with 2:06 remaining in the frame, the Vipers would send on into the net making the score tied at one apiece as they headed into the second.

- Advertisement -

In period two, the score remained tied at one apiece for the majority of the period as both teams struggled for control of the puck.

Then at 3:25 left in the period, Joel Bourgeois would score one on the Vipers with a feed Aiden Craig-Steele and Oscar Burgess making the score 2-1.

The lead wouldn’t last long as the Vipers would tie the score at two apiece with 27 seconds remaining in the frame.

In the third, Gary Loewen would score his second goal of the night, at 4:40 into the frame, with assists by Geoff Dick and Brady Marzocco making the score 3-2.

Then with 4:35 remaining in the third, the Vipers would once again tie the score making it 3-3.

The tie was not broken, so this forced the teams into some five minute three-on-three overtime.

The puck went back-and-forth between ends but in the end, the Vipers would make the deciding goal at 1:05 into overtime.

The Vipers won this game 4-3 over the Huskies.

Huskies Coach, Todd Alexander, says his team is currently slumping and needs to work hard pick up on performance.

“We’re slumping right now and the only way out of it is through hard work and we really need to just bear down, now worry about it, and not dwell to hard on it. At the end of the day, we’ll just figure it out.”

Currently, in the NWJHL Standings, the Huskies are in second place, with 36 points, behind the first place Junior Canucks.

Up next, the Huskies are on the road this Saturday, January 26, as they face the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks with puck drop at 8:00 p.m. at the Memorial Arena.