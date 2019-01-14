Fort St John Huskies have tough weekend at home

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies had a tough weekend as they played two games at home at the North Peace Arena.

On Friday, the Huskies hosted the JDA Kings as part of regular season action.

At 3:20 into the game, on a power play, Gary Loewen sent one into the net with a feed from Geoff Dick and Jared Loewen making the score 1-0 over the Kings.

Then at 6:53 into the frame, Jared Loewen would score one for the Huskies with a double assist from Brady Marzocco and Gary Loewen making it a 2-0 lead.

But then at 8:23 into the period, in a power play situation, the Kings scored a goal putting the score at 2-1.

Following the Kings score, at 9:52 into the frame, Chase Gregory would score a goal with a feed from Geoff Dick and Gary Loewen making it a 3-1 lead over the Kings.

Then with 8:34 left in the period, the Kings would make the score closer by sending the puck into the net making the score 3-2.

In period two, at 7:51 in a power play, the Kings would score on the pups tying the score at three apiece.

Then at 49 seconds following that goal, the Kings would score again on the Huskies taking the lead 4-3.

Then with 9:29 left in the frame, Jared Winkel would score a goal with a double assist from Chase Gregory Nathan Bragg tying the score at 4-4.

The Huskies would break the tie, at 4:53 left in the period, as Geoff Dick would send one into the net with a feed from Gary Loewen and Brady Marzocco making it a 5-4 lead over the Kings as they headed into the third period.

Things would change in the third period as the Kings started to pick up steam as they tied the score at five apiece at 6:48 into the frame on a power play.

Things didn’t improve much for the Pups as the Kings would make another goal at 9:07 into the period taking the lead of 6-5 over the Huskies.

Then in the final minute of play, the Huskies pulled their goalie to make it a six-man effort on the ice in hopes of making a comeback.

This tactic did not work in the Pups favour as the Kings would send the puck into the net with only 14 seconds left in the game.

The Huskies would fall 7-5 to the Kings.

The Huskies were back again on home ice Saturday night as they hosted the North Peace Navigators.

At 3:46 into the game, Nolan Legace would score a goal with assists by Jared Loewen and Gary Loewen making the score 1-0.

Then at 6:59 left in the period, the Navigators would score on the Huskies, tying the score at one apiece.

The Nav’s would follow it by another goal, at 5:38 left in the frame, making the score 2-1 over the Huskies.

The scoring for the Navigators didn’t stop there as, at 1:13 left in the period in a power play, they made another goal taking the lead 3-1 over the Huskies as they headed into the second.

At 2:50 into the second period, the Navigators would score on the Pups making the score 4-1.

Then at 8:00 left in the frame, in a power play, Jared Winkel would score a goal with a feed from Brady Marzocco and Jared Loewen making the score 4-2.

With 6:03 left in the period, the Navigators would extend their lead by scoring a goal making the score 5-2 over the Huskies.

In period three, at 3:40 into the frame, the Nav’s would score again on the Pups making it a 6-2 lead.

The Huskies were unable to catch up on the score, eventually falling to the Navigators 6-2.

Up next, the Huskies are at home this Friday, January 18, as they host the Sexsmith Vipers. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.