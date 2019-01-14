2.4 C
Fort St. John
Monday, January 14, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Fort St. John Huskies were host to the JDA Kings on Friday night at the North Peace Arena. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home Sports Fort St John Huskies have tough weekend at home
Sports

Fort St John Huskies have tough weekend at home

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies had a tough weekend as they played two games at home at the North Peace Arena.

On Friday, the Huskies hosted the JDA Kings as part of regular season action.

At 3:20 into the game, on a power play, Gary Loewen sent one into the net with a feed from Geoff Dick and Jared Loewen making the score 1-0 over the Kings.

- Advertisement -

Then at 6:53 into the frame, Jared Loewen would score one for the Huskies with a double assist from Brady Marzocco and Gary Loewen making it a 2-0 lead.

But then at 8:23 into the period, in a power play situation, the Kings scored a goal putting the score at 2-1.

Following the Kings score, at 9:52 into the frame, Chase Gregory would score a goal with a feed from Geoff Dick and Gary Loewen making it a 3-1 lead over the Kings.

Then with 8:34 left in the period, the Kings would make the score closer by sending the puck into the net making the score 3-2.

In period two, at 7:51 in a power play, the Kings would score on the pups tying the score at three apiece.

Then at 49 seconds following that goal, the Kings would score again on the Huskies taking the lead 4-3.

Then with 9:29 left in the frame, Jared Winkel would score a goal with a double assist from Chase Gregory Nathan Bragg tying the score at 4-4.

The Huskies would break the tie, at 4:53 left in the period, as Geoff Dick would send one into the net with a feed from Gary Loewen and Brady Marzocco making it a 5-4 lead over the Kings as they headed into the third period.

Things would change in the third period as the Kings started to pick up steam as they tied the score at five apiece at 6:48 into the frame on a power play.

Things didn’t improve much for the Pups as the Kings would make another goal at 9:07 into the period taking the lead of 6-5 over the Huskies.

Then in the final minute of play, the Huskies pulled their goalie to make it a six-man effort on the ice in hopes of making a comeback.

This tactic did not work in the Pups favour as the Kings would send the puck into the net with only 14 seconds left in the game.

The Huskies would fall 7-5 to the Kings.

The Huskies were back again on home ice Saturday night as they hosted the North Peace Navigators.

At 3:46 into the game, Nolan Legace would score a goal with assists by Jared Loewen and Gary Loewen making the score 1-0.

Then at 6:59 left in the period, the Navigators would score on the Huskies, tying the score at one apiece.

The Nav’s would follow it by another goal, at 5:38 left in the frame, making the score 2-1 over the Huskies.

The scoring for the Navigators didn’t stop there as, at 1:13 left in the period in a power play, they made another goal taking the lead 3-1 over the Huskies as they headed into the second.

At 2:50 into the second period, the Navigators would score on the Pups making the score 4-1.

Then at 8:00 left in the frame, in a power play, Jared Winkel would score a goal with a feed from Brady Marzocco and Jared Loewen making the score 4-2.

With 6:03 left in the period, the Navigators would extend their lead by scoring a goal making the score 5-2 over the Huskies.

In period three, at 3:40 into the frame, the Nav’s would score again on the Pups making it a 6-2 lead.

The Huskies were unable to catch up on the score, eventually falling to the Navigators 6-2.

Up next, the Huskies are at home this Friday, January 18, as they host the Sexsmith Vipers. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleNPSS Grizzlies basketball teams back in action at Grande Prairie
Next articleNEBC Yukon Trackers win home game on Friday against Lloydminster Blazers

RECENT STORIES

Sports

FSJ Flyers to hold gala to raise funds for Coy Cup

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Flyers will be hosting a Coy Cup Fundraiser Gala on...
Read more
Sports

NEBC Yukon Trackers win home game on Friday against Lloydminster Blazers

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers were home on Friday night as they hosted the...
Read more
Sports

NPSS Grizzlies basketball teams back in action at Grande Prairie

Samantha Stackhouse -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - NPSS Grizzlies basketball teams were back in action this weekend after a well-deserved break over...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – summer job programs

Bob Zimmer -
Bob’s Weekly Report After last year’s Canada Summer Jobs Program debacle that required all organizations applying for funding to submit to a Liberal values test,...

UN committee warns Canada in letter that Site C dam may...

Work to begin along Highway 29 and Cache Creek as part...

NEBC Yukon Trackers win home game on Friday against Lloydminster Blazers

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.