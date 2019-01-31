Fort St John Huskies have two games this weekend

-18.7 C
Fort St. John
Friday, February 1, 2019
Huskies will be hosting the North Peace Navigators this Friday at the North Peace Arena. File Photo by Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be playing two games this weekend as part of regular season action.

On Friday, the Huskies will be home as they host the North Peace Navigators.

The last time the Pups met with the Nav’s was in December on a road game in Peace River.

The Huskies managed to sweep that weekend series with wins of 7-3 and 3-0 over the Navigators.

Currently, in the NWJHL Standings, the Huskies are in second place with 40, with the Navigators in second place with 35 points. The Canucks are in first with 42 points.

Current NWJHL League Standings as of January 31. Source NWJHL

Huskies host the Navigators this Friday, February 1, at the North Peace Arena with game time at 8:00 p.m.

Then on Saturday, the Huskies hit the road to Fairview as they take on the Flyers.

The last time these two teams had met was on December 1 at the Fairview Arena.

The Huskies beat Fairview 4-2.

Currently, the Fairview Flyers are standing in fifth place with 25 points, three standings behind the Huskies.

The Huskies visit the Fairview Flyers this Saturday, February 2, at the Fairview Arena. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m.

