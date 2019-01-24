Fort St John Huskies on the road to Dawson Creek this Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road this Friday as they take on the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks.

The last time the Huskies faced the Canucks was the last game just before the Christmas break, with a home game, on December 19.

The Pups suffered a tough loss of 6-3 to Dawson Creek.

- Advertisement -

Currently, in the NWJHL standings, the Huskies are standing at second place with 36 points, while the Canucks are in first at 40 points.

Huskies Coach, Todd Alexander, says his team needs to focus more on their own process rather than what the other team is doing.

“I’ve touched on it for the most part of the season, that our main focus is on our process. What we do around here is we definitely pay attention to it.”

The Huskies will be visiting the Canucks tomorrow night, Friday, January 25, in Dawson Creek at the Memorial Arena. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m.