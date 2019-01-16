Fort St John Huskies raise $716 for FSJ SPCA

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies recently hosted a fundraising game for the Fort St. John SPCA, raising a total of $716.

The night included pin-the-tail on the Husky, the selling of homemade dog treats, and a 50/50 raffle with 25 percent going towards the SPCA.

Sabrina Trobak, Huskies Chair, feels the Huskies did pretty good with raising funds for the one night fundraiser.

“I think we did pretty good. We raised $716 for the SPCA. I talked with Candice from the SPCA and she was really appreciative and grateful and then we had some leftover homemade dog treats as well, so we dropped them off for them.”

Trobak says this was one of three fundraising games the Huskies participated in this season.

“It’s the last of our fundraising for the hockey season. So we’ve done one for women’s cancer, one for men’s health, and this is our third one for the SPCA.”

Trobak adds that this year was about making the community aware that the Huskies are part of the community.

“We’re really just this year trying to make people aware that we are doing some things for the community, so hopefully it just continues to draw more and more crowds and the more crowds we have, the more people are willing to donate.”

For more information and updates on the Huskies, you can visit their Facebook page.