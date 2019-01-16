-16.8 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Fort St. John Huskies held a fundraiser game for the FSJ SPCA on January 12 at the North Peace Arena. Source Facebook
Home News Fort St John Huskies raise $716 for FSJ SPCA
NewsSports

Fort St John Huskies raise $716 for FSJ SPCA

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies recently hosted a fundraising game for the Fort St. John SPCA, raising a total of $716.

The night included pin-the-tail on the Husky, the selling of homemade dog treats, and a 50/50 raffle with 25 percent going towards the SPCA.

Sabrina Trobak, Huskies Chair, feels the Huskies did pretty good with raising funds for the one night fundraiser.

- Advertisement -

“I think we did pretty good. We raised $716 for the SPCA. I talked with Candice from the SPCA and she was really appreciative and grateful and then we had some leftover homemade dog treats as well, so we dropped them off for them.”

Trobak says this was one of three fundraising games the Huskies participated in this season.

“It’s the last of our fundraising for the hockey season. So we’ve done one for women’s cancer, one for men’s health, and this is our third one for the SPCA.”

Trobak adds that this year was about making the community aware that the Huskies are part of the community.

“We’re really just this year trying to make people aware that we are doing some things for the community, so hopefully it just continues to draw more and more crowds and the more crowds we have, the more people are willing to donate.”

For more information and updates on the Huskies, you can visit their Facebook page.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleFlyers fall to Canucks in Dawson Creek on Tuesday
Next articleVehicle rollover on Jackfish Lake Road on Monday

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

B.C. chief says they didn’t give up rights for pipeline to be built

Canadian Press -
SMITHERS, B.C. - A Wet'suwet'en hereditary chief told a crowd of First Nation leaders gathered in Smithers, B.C., that...
Read more
Canadian Press

Wait until Trans Mountain pipe built before buying in, Indigenous investors told

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - The consultant who helped broker a $545-million investment by two northern Alberta Indigenous communities in a...
Read more
News

Vehicle rollover on Jackfish Lake Road on Monday

Scott Brooks -
CHETWYND, B.C. - There was a vehicle rollover on January 14 on the Jackfish Lake Road. As reported by Peace...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

Flyers fall to Canucks in Dawson Creek on Tuesday

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Fort St. John Flyers were down in Dawson Creek on Tuesday night to take on the Senior Canucks. In period...

West Fraser announces temporary curtailments at three B.C. sawmills

The City seeks Grants to help fund the Festival Plaza

FSJ Hospital Foundation turns 25 years old

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.