Fort St. John Huskies start new year off right with win over Sexsmith Vipers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies started off the new year right with a win as they hosted the Sexsmith Vipers on Saturday at the North Peace Arena.

At 4:40 into the game, Joel Bourgeois scored a goal with a feed by Curtis Hammond and Aiden Craig-Steele making the score 1-0 over the Vipers.

Then with 8:14 left in the first frame, the Vipers would score one on the Huskies, tying the game at one apiece.

In period two, at 32 seconds into the frame, Brady Marzocco score a goal with a double assist by Gary Loewen and Jared Loewen making the score 2-1.

Then at 4:27 left in the period, in a power play, Aiden Craig-Steele would get another goal for the pups with a feed from Nolan Legace and Gary Loewen sending the score to 3-1.

- Advertisement -

The scoring continued as, at 14 seconds left in the frame, Geoff Dick netted the puck with an assist by Gary Loewen and Matthew Apsassin making the score 4-1 as they headed into the third period.

At 6:00 into the third period, Curtis Hammond would make a goal with a feed from Joel Bourgeois and Aiden Craig-Steele, setting the score at 5-1 over the Vipers.

Then in a powerplay situation, at 9:10 left in the frame, Aiden Craig-Steele would send one into the Vipers net with an assist by Nolan Legace and Matthew Apsassin making the lead 6-1.

But with 4:18 left in the game, in a power play, the Vipers would make a final attempt to catch up by scoring on the Huskies making the score 6-2.

The Huskies would end up winning the game 6-2 over the Vipers.

Huskies Coach, Todd Alexander, says they performed well despite some of them not having any recent practice.

“Some of these guys didn’t practice on Thursday, so coming out of the gate to have 50 minutes of good solid puck movement we’re pretty happy with that for sure.”

Up next, the Huskies are home this Friday, January 11, as they host the JDA Kings with game time at 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.