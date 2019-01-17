-20 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, January 17, 2019
The Fort St. John Huskies will host the Sexsmith Vipers this Friday at the North Peace Arena. File Photo by Scott Brooks
Sports

Fort St. John Huskies to host Sexsmith Vipers on Friday

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are at home this Friday as they host the Sexsmith Vipers.

The last time the Huskies met with the Vipers was at a home game on January 5.

The Huskies managed to win the first game of 2019 with a score of 6-2 over the Vipers.

Currently, in the NWJHL Standings, the Huskies are sitting in second place with 35 total points, three points behind the first place Canucks that have 38 points while the Vipers are in sixth place with 18 points.

Current NWJHL League Standings as of January 17. Source NWJHL

Huskies Coach, Todd Alexander, feels that it is more important for his team to focus on their performance rather than the opponent’s performance as they get closer to the playoffs.

“We want to make sure we’re more worried about what we’re doing and not what they’re doing. As long as we continue to grow and get better at the things we need to do that makes us successful, then we’ll be just fine.”

The Huskies will host the Vipers this Friday, January 18, at the North Peace Arena, with game time at 8:00 p.m.

