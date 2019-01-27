Fort St John Huskies took on rival DC Canucks on Saturday

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were on the road to renew their Alaska Highway rivalry with the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks on Saturday.

The Huskies dominated with their scoring throughout the first period.

The first goal of the game didn’t come along until 8:43 left in the period as Teagan McMullen would make an unassisted goal taking the lead 1-0 over the Canucks.

At 6:31 left in the frame, Aiden Craig-Steele would score a goal with an assist by Ivan Jasbec making the score 2-0.

Then with 3:43 remaining in the period, in a power play, Jared Loewen sent one into the Canucks net with a feed from Dean Whitcomb setting the score at 3-0 over the Canucks.

In the second period, Dawson Creek would make the only goal at 6:22 left in the frame making the score 3-1.

At 7:05 into the third, in a power play, Brady Marzocco would score a goal with an assist from Gary Loewen, extending the lead 4-1.

Then with 9:09 left in the frame, Alex Nimmo would shoot a goal on the Canucks with a feed from Aiden Craig-Steele and Nathan Bragg making the score 5-1.

At 8:20 left in the frame, Jared Loewen would receive a two-minute penalty for interference.

The Canucks would score a goal, during a power play, at 7:51 remaining in the period.

Then with 1:07 left in the game, Oscar Burgess would score a goal with an assist by Dean Whitcomb making the final score 6-2 over the Canucks.

Currently, in the NWJHL Standings, the Huskies are still in second place with 38 points; now two points behind the Canucks.

Up next, the Huskies will be headed to Clairmont on Tuesday, January 29, as they face the JDA County Kings. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the Crosslink County Sportsplex.