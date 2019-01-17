-19 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, January 17, 2019
Fort St. John Local Immigration Partnership to host ‘We All Live Here’

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Local Immigration Partnership is hosting ‘We All Live Here’ on January 22 at the Stonebridge Hotel.

This event will give an insightful look at immigration and settlement in Fort St. John as guests and residents share their stories of starting their lives in the Peace Region.

The night will include a First Nations Welcome, Keynote Speaker Katie Rosenberger, and stories shared by immigrants. Light refreshments will be provided.

The FSJLIP ‘We All Live Here’ event is taking place on January 22, at 6:25 p.m. with doors opening at 6:00 p.m., at the Stonebridge Hotel.

To register for this free event and for more information, you can call 250-785-5323 ext. 21 or by email at [email protected].

Scott Brooks
