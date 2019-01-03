-6 C
Thursday, January 3, 2019
News

Fort St John RCMP investigate a female assaulted with a knife at house party

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Around 4:00 a.m. on October 14, 2018, a female was present at a residential party in the 9600 Block on 102 Ave, Fort St John, BC, when she was assaulted with a knife causing the female to be taken to hospital for medical attention.

To further the investigation, the Fort St. John RCMP request the assistance of the public in order to identify the assailant.

It is likely that someone else who was at the party has information about what happened and possibly knows who assaulted the victim, said Cst Neustaeter. Our goal is to have anyone with further information about this serious assault to come forward.

The Fort St. John RCMP ask anyone who has information in this matter to contact police. If you have information about this incident or can assist in identifying the suspect, you are asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.

Author

Scott Brooks
