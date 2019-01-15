-10.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Photo of recovered fender flares. Source RCMP
News

Fort St John RCMP recover fender flares

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On November 23, 2018, the Fort St. John RCMP located a large amount of aftermarket pickup truck fender flares within a residence in Fort St John, BC.

The RCMP are attempting to locate and make contact with the original owners of the fender flares.

The roughly twelve (12) sets of pickup fender flares can be described as follows:

  • Black in colour,
  • have their vehicle makes/years written on them with white chalk,
  • are of numerous different makes, models and year,
  • some still wrapped in plastic wrap,
  • a mix between sets of fender flares and single trim pieces,
  • some with part/serial numbers.
The original owner will have to correctly identify the fender flares by year/make/model and any applicable part/serial numbers to have the fender flares returned to them.

The Fort St. John RCMP asks anyone who has information in this matter to contact police. If you have information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.

