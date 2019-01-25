Fort St John RCMP seek public assistance in identifying debit card theft suspect

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect that allegedly used a stolen debit card.

On September 8, 2018, at 7:50 am, a stolen debit card was used at the Safeway Gas Bar.

The alleged suspect is seen inside the store paying for diesel fuel and a phone charger. The suspect is wearing a dark hoodie.

The Fort St. John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information in this matter to contact police.

If you have information about this incident or can assist in identifying the suspect, you are asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca.