Photo of City Hall. Photo by Tracy Teves
News

Fort St John’s Capital Budget to be presented to council Monday

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council will be looking at the 2019-2023 Capital Budget at the next Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday.

The capital budget cover projects like roads, sidewalks, buildings and machinery.  This budget is not funded by property taxes, but other revenue streams including the Peace River Agreement with the Province, which will be $24.5 million annually over the next five years; a total of $122.5 million.

Over the next five years, the City has budgeted $255.8 million for capital projects.

The Budget also shows that the City has $70.7 million in reserves for both its capital and operating budgets, and has a current debt capacity available of $76.6 million, with a debt servicing capacity of $14.1 million per year.

In 2019, the capital budget includes four laning of 100 street up to Northern Lights College for $5.9 million, $5.5 million for renovations at Centennial Park, $2.8 million for the new RCMP building with more money budgeted for that project in 2020 and 2021.  The list of projects in 2019 also includes a fire training centre for $1.5 million and sewage lift station upgrades worth $4 million.  See a full list of projects in the presentation below.

City Council will review the Captial Budget before final approval at the Committee of the Whole meeting on January 7.

Scott Brooks
