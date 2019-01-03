Fort St. John’s first baby of the New Year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health is pleased to announce that FSJ Hospital had its first birth of 2019, and she’s a girl!

Piper Hope McLain was born January 3rd, at 2:35 a.m., to parents Madeline and Cory McLain of Fort St. John. She weighed in at seven pounds, 10 ounces, and is also welcomed to the world by four older siblings.

Proud Father Cory McLain shares that the evening before, Madeline was experiencing the start of her contractions she still managed to tuck up each of their four children into their beds before heading to the hospital. With a smooth and beautiful birth, the McLain’s would return home in the morning with Piper in their arms.

McLain has an obvious love and appreciation for his wife as you can hear it in the enthusiasm in which he spoke of her, as well as how he shared about his growing family, the individuality of all of his children and their efforts. McLain says Madeline would love to see their family grow to eight children as she was an In-Home Nanny for many years and adores and loves children.