Home Canadian Press Fortis selling its stake in Waneta expansion project for $1 billion
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Fortis selling its stake in Waneta expansion project for $1 billion

Canadian Press
ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Fortis Inc. has signed a deal to sell its 51percentt stake in the Waneta expansion hydroelectric project in B.C. to its provincial government partners for approximately $1 billion.

The B.C. government’s Columbia Power Corp. and Columbia Basin Trust together already hold the other 49 per cent of the Waneta expansion.

The project was completed in 2015 and has the capacity to produce 335 megawatts of power.

Fortis says the sale will help finance the growth of its regulated utility business.

FortisBC will continue to operate the facility and purchase its surplus capacity.

The deal, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close within 90 days.

