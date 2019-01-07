FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After many conversations between local farmers and NEAT’s Northern Co-Hort, the free Grant Writing Workshop is a response to the information received from these producers.

The Northern Co-hort felt there was a need to get an event such as this together after connecting with over 70 Producers in the Region since October. After holding three Northern Connections Farmers Events there was the opportunity for open dialogue and the opportunity to talk about real issues such as how are producers farming, where are they farming, maximizing earning potential and where can producers use support.

Bess Legault, Northern Co-hort Coordinator with NEAT shared “The feedback was that farmers were aware there are grants available to a for-profit producer from the Government yet they don’t know how to access the money or how to write the grant.”

Teaming with the help of the Peace River Regional District and Adlard Enviromental, by hosting the free grant writing workshop for farmers is a valuable opportunity to listen to and ask questions of a Grant Writer.

This presentation will be an asset to those attending by learning and developing valuable skills, tools and confidence as well as learning what grants are available through the year to for-profit farm businesses to help prepare your own grant proposals.

The event is Thursday January 10, 2019, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

