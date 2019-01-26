-9.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, January 29, 2019
News

Freezing rain warning issued for Fort Nelson

Adam Reaburn
FORT NELSON, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the Fort Nelson region.

A warm front is moving across northern BC. Warm air aloft in combination with the cold air at the surface is producing periods of freezing rain over the Fort Nelson area.

The freezing rain is expected to change over to a few flurries this evening as the warm front moves out of the region.

See the full weather warning below.

Issued at 2019-01-26 16:25 UTC by Environment Canada: 
Freezing rain warning issued for:
Fort Nelson, B.C. (088100)

Current details: 
Freezing rain is expected or occurring.

A warm front is moving across northern BC. Warm air aloft in combination with the cold air at the surface is producing periods of freezing rain over the Fort Nelson area. The freezing rain is expected to change over to a few flurries this evening as the warm front moves out of the region.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

Adam Reaburn
