Freezing rain warning issued for the B.C. Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for the B.C.

A Pacific disturbance will cross the BC Peace River region Sunday morning. A period of precipitation will likely be in the form of freezing rain as warm, moist air overruns subfreezing air near the surface. A few millimetres of freezing rain is possible by noon Sunday.

See the full warning below.

Warnings

7:55 PM PST Saturday 12 January 2019

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River

B.C. South Peace River

Freezing rain is expected or occurring.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions. Watch for updated statements.

Please refer to the latest public forecasts for further details and continue to monitor the situation through your local radio and television stations or Weatheradio.