Freezing Rain warning issued for the Pine Pass

CHETWYND, B.C. – Environment Canada is calling for freezing rain Friday night in the Pine Pass.

A freezing rain warning has been issued for the Pine Pass as strong southerly winds will bring warm air into the region.  The warning says Prince George, Vanderhoof, the Pine Pass, Fort St. James and MacKenzie could see the freezing rain.

The warm air will push further north through the night and the freezing rain will transition to rain showers.

For current road conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca

See the full warning below

Issued at 2019-01-11 06:51 UTC by Environment Canada:
Freezing rain warning issued for:
Highway 97 – Pine Pass, B.C. (080030)

Current details:
Freezing rain is expected or occurring.

Areas of freezing rain tonight.

Precipitation falling through a relatively warm layer of air aloft and into sub-zero air near the surface is leading to patchy freezing rain through the area tonight.

Southerly winds are pushing in warmer air from the south, and places such as Prince George and Vanderhoof have risen above freezing. Precipitation falling to the north along Highway 97, north of Prince George to Mackenzie as well as Communities near Fort St. James is likely falling as freezing rain.

The warm air will push further north through the night and the freezing rain will transition to rain showers.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

