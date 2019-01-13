Freezing Rain warning remains in place for B.C.; expands into Alberta

UPDATE #2 – As of 8:30 a.m. – Grande Prairie RCMP are warning motorists of extremely icy road conditions in Grande Prairie and on Highway 40. Grande Prairie Rural members are currently responding to a multi-vehicle collision South of Grande Prairie on Highway 40 at the correction line. Travel in the Grande Prairie area is not recommended unless necessary at this time.

UPDATE – The freezing rain warning has ended for the B.C. South Peace but remains in place for the North Peace and Alberta Peace.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A freezing rain warning remains in place for the B.C. Peace and has been expanded into Alberta.

- Advertisement -

The warning says freezing rain is possible Sunday morning due to a Pacific disturbance crossing the B.C. Peace River region. A few mm of ice accumulation is possible before the system passes through late Sunday morning.

An area of freezing rain has moved into west-central Alberta. Freezing rain will end late Sunday morning.

For current road conditions visit www.drivebc.ca and in Alberta, visit 511.alberta.ca

See the full warning for both regions below.

Warnings

3:34 AM PST Sunday 13 January 2019

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River

B.C. South Peace River

Freezing rain is expected or occurring.

A Pacific disturbance crossing the BC Peace River region has spread freezing rain to the area, as warm, moist air overruns subfreezing air near the surface. A few mm of ice accretion is possible before the system passes through later this morning.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Warnings

7:12 AM MST Sunday 13 January 2019

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Co. of Grande Prairie near Beaverlodge Hythe and Demmitt

Co. of Grande Prairie near Grande Prairie and Wembley

Co. of Grande Prairie near Sexsmith and La Glace

M.D. of Greenview near DeBolt

M.D. of Greenview near Little Smoky

M.D. of Greenview near O’Brien Prov. Park and Big Mtn Creek

M.D. of Greenview near Sturgeon Lake

M.D. of Greenview near Valleyview and New Fish Creek

M.D. of Greenview near Wapiti and Shuttler Flats Rec. Area

Freezing rain is expected or occurring.

An area of freezing rain has moved into west-central Alberta.

Freezing rain will end later this morning.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ABStorm.