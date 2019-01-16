FSJ Elks Speed Skating Club to host BC Long Track Championship this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club will be hosting the B.C. Long Track Championship this weekend at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

Darren Guliov, of the Elks Speed Skating Club, says 127 skaters will be participating in this year’s Long Track Championship, with 12 clubs being represented from across B.C.

“We have 127 skaters, which is a significant increase from past years. I think there are about 12 different clubs represented from throughout B.C.”

Guliov says skaters at this Championship will be qualifying for the Canadian Championships.

“They’re vying for, basically, top in each age class; top 13 years old girl, top 14 years old boy, that kind of thing. So, there are medals on hand, and it’s also qualifications for who goes to the Canadian Championships. So the top two in each age class have the opportunity to compete in the National age class championship.”

The B.C. Long Track Championship is taking place this Saturday and Sunday, January 19 & 20, at the Pomeroy Sport Centre. Races will begin each day at 9:00 a.m.

Admission is free.

For more information, you can visit the Speeding Club’s website.