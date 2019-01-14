-2.6 C
FSJ Flyers to hold gala to raise funds for Coy Cup
Sports

FSJ Flyers to hold gala to raise funds for Coy Cup

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers will be hosting a Coy Cup Fundraiser Gala on February 2.

It was announced in September 2018 that the Flyers would be hosting the Coy Cup from March 26th-30th, 2019 at the North Peace Arena.

Paul van Nostrand, President of the Flyers, says to host this event they need funds.

“It costs quite a bit of money to put on an event like this, and we’re looking to the community to give us a hand at this fundraiser.”

The Gala will include a meal, a silent auction, and a 50/50 draw.

All money raised from this event goes towards covering the cost of hosting the Coy Cup.

The Coy Cup Fundraiser Gala is taking place on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., at the Pomeroy Hotel.

To purchase tickets, you can visit Revolution Honda or Black Ace Supply, or contact Paul van Nostrand 250-793-2211 or Lee Hartman at 250-261-9865.

For more information, you can visit the Flyer’s Facebook page.

Author

Scott Brooks
